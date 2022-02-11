U.S. Senate candidates go head to head in debate, less than a week until Election Day

Leora Levy leaves debate without answering questions from media.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Sparks flew early Wednesday night as incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Republican challenger Leora Levy went at each other, but there was a tense moment after the debate, as well.

Levy actually left instead of coming out to speak with the media for post-debate questions.

“I think she feels like she answered the questions that were asked in the debate. I think she feels like she won the debate. I happen to agree with her that she won the debate,” said Tim Saler, who called himself a “campaign consultant” and “senior advisor” for Levy.

Debate hosts clarified both campaigns were aware of, and agreed to, candidates answering post-debate questions with the media. They said the understanding was Levy would come back out for questions.

Instead, a staff member told waiting reporters Levy left and a campaign spokesperson would give a statement.

Saler acted as spokesperson. His official statement was just, “Leora won.”

Levy’s team did put out a statement via email Wednesday night, writing “After 37 years in public office, Dick Blumenthal is out-of-touch and has failed Connecticut voters. Under his watch, we have 40-year high core inflation, skyrocketing home energy prices, potential winter blackouts, rising crime, an invasion at our southern border and politics infiltrating the classroom.... and I know Connecticut will join the red wave on November 8.”

Both candidates did tackle those big campaign issues like abortion, the economy and inflation during Wednesday’s debate.

Levy said the Democrats caused inflation with failed policies.

“This inflation was deliberately inflicted on us by the Biden policies, voted for by my opponent,” she said.

Blumenthal disagrees. “To say it is Joe Biden who caused inflation is simplistic to the point of absolute absurdity,” he countered.

The candidates also clashed on this race’s national attention, as former president Donald Trump directly endorsed Levy back in August during the primaries. His stamp of approval was a key factor in her primary upset.

Trump also hosted a fundraiser for Levy at his Mar-A-Lago estate just two weeks ago.

“Former president Trump isn’t on the ballot, but his main supporter in Connecticut is,” Blumenthal said Wednesday. “If you always have President Trump’s back, you can’t have Connecticut’s back.”

