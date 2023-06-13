Gun safety advocates ready to welcome President Biden to Connecticut this week

The President will be the keynote speaker at the "Safer Communities Summit" at the University of Hartford on Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut gun safety advocates are getting ready to welcome President Joe Biden to our state this week for the “Safer Communities Summit” at the University of Hartford.

"To mark what is really an important anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," said Ellen Crafts, of Moms Demand Action CT.

The legislation was signed last June by President Biden. The first in 30 years to address gun safety on a federal level.

It expanded background checks, closed a loophole to help protect domestic violence victims, and provided communities with funding for violence intervention, mental health and school safety.

"I’m excited that the president is coming to Connecticut to talk about how we’ve used this law to save lives and how much work we still have to do," said Senator Chris Murphy.

He led the passage of the law and is continuing the conversation on the national level. He and Senator Richard Blumenthal just introduced legislation that would provide victims of gun violence with resources.

"I wish this legislation weren’t necessary but until we get this problem under control we’ve got to make sure that we have counseling services, grievance services available to people," he said.

He said the summit being held in Connecticut is a testament to how the state has led the way when it comes to gun safety in the country.

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont signed a wide-ranging gun safety bill into law. That includes a crackdown on repeat offenders, something a coalition of mayors called for.

"We have to make sure that our laws are strong and we have to make sure that we enforce those laws and that there are serious consequences for those who break them," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the state over parts of that bill, by We The Patriots USA, a group that argues it violates the second amendment.

They said the President’s visit this week highlights action being taken that gun rights advocates don’t agree with.

"We don’t believe there should be any restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. In our opinion laws like the ones signed by Governor Lamont make the public much less safe," said Atty. Brian Festa, co-founder of We The Patriots USA.

