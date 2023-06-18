Retired East Hartford officer missing in Bahamas

A close friend to the officer identified him as retired Officer Ryan Proulx of the East Hartford Police Department, who is currently a charter boat captain.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A search is ongoing for a missing East Hartford police officer after he was last seen diving in the Bahamas, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard wrote in a post on Twitter on Sunday that they are assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in a search for a missing U.S. citizen who was last seen free diving in the area of the Bimini Barge Wreck on Friday, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet in the Bahamas.

#SAR @USCG crews are assisting @TheRBDF with search efforts for a missing U.S. citizen last seen free diving, Friday, wearing a green top with red fins in the vicinity of Bimini Barge Wreck, 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet. @USEmbassyNassau @RBPFPolice @USCGLANTAREA pic.twitter.com/AqtC0H0Qh2 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 17, 2023

FOX61 has been in contact with a close friend to the officer who is helping to provide details for the story. The individual missing has been identified as retired Officer Ryan Proulx of the East Hartford Police Department, who is currently a charter boat captain out of Westerly, Rhode Island.

Proulx was last seen wearing a green top with red fins, the Coast Guard said.

FOX61 has reached out to the East Hartford Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned to this page for updates.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.