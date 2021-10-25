x
2 Atlanta Braves pitchers with ties to CT step up to the mound for 2021 World Series

One of the players is a former Hartford Yard Goats pitcher.
Credit: FOX61
Pitchers Tyler Matzek (Left) and Charlie Morton (Right) are in the 2021 World Series playing for the Atlanta Braves. Matzek was a former pitcher for the Hartford Yard Goats and Morton grew up in Trumbull and went to high school in Redding, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The World Series is set to begin Tuesday, and it will include two Connecticut connections playing for the Atlanta Braves.

Tyler Matzek, a former pitcher for the Hartford Yard Goats, has stood at the mound for the Braves since 2020.

Matzek was part of the inaugural Hartford Yard Goats team in 2016, the team told FOX61. The Yard Goats wished Matzek good luck via Twitter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Charlie Morton, also a Braves pitcher, grew up in Trumbull and went to Joel Barlow High School in Redding. He's the starter for Atlanta in Game 1. This is Morton's first season with Atlanta.

The Braves will go against the Houston Astros in the World Series. The first pitch for Game 1 is at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, broadcasting on FOX.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

