Yard Goats star Elehuris Montero called up to MLB

Montero is now the 40th player promoted to the Major League in team history.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Elehuris Montero of the Hartford Yard Goats has been called up for his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies star Kris Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list due to back soreness, opening a roster spot for Montero to fill.

Montero, who is only 23-years-old, now becomes the 40th player promoted to the Major League in team history (since 2016) and the third from last year’s class.

In 20 games this season with the Yard Goats, Montero has a batting average of .288% with four home runs. He has played primarily at third base this season.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

