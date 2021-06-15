Miller leaves Sun to deal with family medical issue

The Sun issued a statement saying Miller had traveled home to Pennsylvania to be with his family.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has left the team to deal with a family medical issue.

"Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller is currently away from the team. He has traveled home to Pennsylvania to be with his family and tend to a medical situation with a family member. In his absence Brandi Poole will serve as acting head coach with Chris Koclanes assisting."

The team didn't set a timetable for his return. Assistant coach Brandi Poole will serve as acting head coach in Miller’s absence. The Sun are coming off an 89-66 home loss to Seattle.

Connecticut plays consecutive games in Chicago against the Sky on Thursday and Saturday before returning home next week to play Dallas.

