Connecticut Sun head coach apologizes following comments made against LV Aces' Liz Cambage

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun's head coach Curt Miller issued an apology Monday following comments made toward Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage.

Cambage said Miller was calling out the ref and mentioned that Cambage was "300lbs." The Las Vegas center spoke directly to Miller, though she did say in her video she did not even know his name.

"Something went down in (Sunday's) game that I have to speak on it because if there is one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me...ever! Ever!" said Cambage.

Cambage added, "Don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league. I don't know that's how coaches run...like you try to disrespect a woman like that from the sideline."

Liz Cambage addressing Curt Miller on IG 👀🍿 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/IRTR7ESROJ — W Lead (@WNBALead) May 24, 2021

The Connecticut Sun released a statement from Miller, who apologized for his comments.

"During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight," said Miller in a written release. "I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this."

The Connecticut Sun beat the Aces 72-65 Sunday night. Liz Cambage responded on her Instagram story, providing a little more insight on the exchange.

The Suns will host the Aces again on June 1.

