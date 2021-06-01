Report: Ime Udoka finalizing deal to become Boston Celtics new head coach

Udoka served on the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach and was part of the staff for the finals winning 2014 San Antonio Spurs.

BOSTON — After some major upheaval from the Boston Celtics in the past few weeks, a new head coach seems to be all but certain for the legendary organizations.

According to multiple sources, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka is securing a contract with the Celtics. Udoka will be replacing Brad Stevens, who was promoted to president of basketball operations.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news over Twitter reporting the news. The Celtics have not released any official statement regarding filling their vacant head coaching position.

In addition to working with the Nets, Udoka played a few years in the NBA before joining the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff in 2012. He was part of the 2014 Championship with the Spurs and then joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 before joining the Nets.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing an agreement to hire Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as the franchise's new coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2021

The Celtics recently traded UConn grad, Kemba Walker, after bottoming out in the first round in the playoffs to the ironically Udoka's old team. Former Celtic Al Horford returns to Boston from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

