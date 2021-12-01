Stephen Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd team up on SC30 brand

In 2018, Fudd participated in Curry’s elite camp as one of two women invited to take part and she and Curry have continued to build their friendship since.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry is bringing star Connecticut freshman Azzi Fudd into his SC30 Inc. brand in a unique, wide-ranging partnership that will support her successes both on and off the court as the nation’s top recruit builds her collegiate career — a multi-dimensional name, image and likeness contract.

Golden State’s reigning NBA scoring champion, with two young daughters, has long been dedicated to helping women shine. In 2018, Fudd participated in Curry’s elite camp as one of two women invited to take part and she and Curry have continued to build their friendship since.

Her teammate Paige Bueckers signed a multi-year name, image and likeness endorsement deal with Gatorade this week. She is the first NCAA student-athlete to sign with the company.

Maryland drops six spots to eighth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places. UConn reclaims the No. 2 spot after the Terrapins were blown out by N.C. State and Stanford. The Gamecocks remain a unanimous top choice. N.C. State moves into a tie with UConn, climbing from fifth.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.