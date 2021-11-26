No. 22 UConn beats VCU 70-63 in OT for 3rd at Atlantis

MANSFIELD, Conn — R.J. Cole scored 26 points, helping No. 22 UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Isaiah Whaley finished with 16 points for the Huskies, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT.
He also had a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left.
Whaley had missed Thursday's tournament game after briefly fainting following Wednesday's double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn.
Jayden Nunn scored 21 points for VCU. The Huskies shot 33%. The Rams shot 36%.
The Huskies will return to Connecticut to face the Maryland East Shore Hawks on Nov. 30 in Hartford.
