x
Men's Basketball

No. 22 UConn beats VCU 70-63 in OT for 3rd at Atlantis

UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) brings the ball up court as Connecticut's Jalen Gaffney (0) reaches in during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Craig Lenihan/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

MANSFIELD, Conn — R.J. Cole scored 26 points, helping No. 22 UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Isaiah Whaley finished with 16 points for the Huskies, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT.

He also had a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left.

Whaley had missed Thursday's tournament game after briefly fainting following Wednesday's double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn.

Jayden Nunn scored 21 points for VCU. The Huskies shot 33%. The Rams shot 36%.

The Huskies will return to Connecticut to face the Maryland East Shore Hawks on Nov. 30 in Hartford.

