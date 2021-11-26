No. 22 UConn beats VCU 70-63 in OT for 3rd at Atlantis

UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

MANSFIELD, Conn — R.J. Cole scored 26 points, helping No. 22 UConn beat VCU 70-63 in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Isaiah Whaley finished with 16 points for the Huskies, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in OT.

He also had a punctuating three-point play with 4.5 seconds left.

Whaley had missed Thursday's tournament game after briefly fainting following Wednesday's double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn.

Jayden Nunn scored 21 points for VCU. The Huskies shot 33%. The Rams shot 36%.

The Huskies will return to Connecticut to face the Maryland East Shore Hawks on Nov. 30 in Hartford.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.