CT Sun name Morgan Tuck as Director of Franchise Development

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun announced on Tuesday that Morgan Tuck has been hired as the organization's new Director of Franchise Development.

According to the team's website, Tuck will develop key community initiatives throughout the state as well as develop an "integrated community, social justice and fan development plan for the Sun."

“I am thrilled to welcome Morgan Tuck back to the Connecticut Sun organization,” said Team President, Jennifer Rizzotti. “She brings a championship level pedigree and a thorough understanding of what it takes to be successful on and off the court as a WNBA athlete. Our players will benefit from that experience as we continue to build on the culture of success here in Connecticut. And as we look to the future, Morgan will be an integral part of our strategy to connect with key stakeholders in our community.”

For UConn fans, Tuck was part of four NCAA National championships squads from 2013 to 2016. She was drafted third overall in 2016 by the Connecticut Sun and help lead the team to the 2019 WNBA Finals in four seasons.

Tuck was traded to the Seattle Storm in 2020 and won a championship before retiring after playing five years in the WNBA.

“I’m happy to be starting this new chapter of my career and returning to the Connecticut Sun organization,” said Tuck. “We are looking forward to creating and developing new innovative ways to improve the fan and community experience.”

