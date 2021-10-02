Defending champ Dustin Johnson commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Last year, with a different tournament-look, Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at a fan-free TPC River Highlands.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday that Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the 2021 tournament.

The tournament's defending champion is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and is a 24-time winner on the PGA TOUR, with his most recent TOUR victory coming at the Masters.

He’s No. 1 in the world. He’s your reigning champion. And he’s returning in 2021! Welcome back @DJohnsonPGA. pic.twitter.com/iRViPs2x1g — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) February 10, 2021

“We’re excited to have our reigning champion in the field as we continue to develop plans for what we expect to be another world-class tournament,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “His victory at TPC River Highlands last year started a record-setting, award-winning run, and we’re thrilled that Dustin will be coming back to Connecticut to defend his title.”

Last year, with a different tournament-look, Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at a fan-free TPC River Highlands.

The tournament says they are working closely with state and local officials, as well as the PGA TOUR to explore the potential for having a limited number of spectators at this year’s tournament.

The safety of everyone on-site remains the top priority as the tournament and the PGA TOUR determine the best environment for players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media and fans, officials said in a release. Additional information regarding fans, volunteers and sponsors will be provided when more details are finalized.

This year's Travelers Championship will be held June 21–27, 2021.

“Dustin has been a phenomenal champion for us, and we couldn’t be happier about welcoming him back,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We’re determined to have another great player field, and knowing that the top-ranked player in the world is coming is a great place to start.”