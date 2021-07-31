x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Golf

Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot lead in US Senior Women’s Open

“It was a roller-coaster,” said Sorenstam of Round 3.
Credit: USGA Museum
Annika Sorenstam acknowledges the applause from the gallery during the third round at the 2021 U.S. Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.

“It was a roller-coaster,” said Sorenstam of Round 3, in which she struggled a bit with her patented ball-striking. “It was not as solid as the first two days. A few putts falling would have made it really sweet.”

 Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion. Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71.

 Laura Davies and Yuko Saito were 2 under.

Related Articles