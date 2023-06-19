'Kick in the gut' | 9/11 families react to proposed PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf

Senator Richard Blumenthal is leading a probe into the merger. This comes as the PGA comes to Cromwell for the Travelers Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Brett Eagleson of Durham still has more questions than answers about the PGA Tour’s proposed merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

"I have to say we were utterly shocked and it took us probably a day, day and a half to actually process the events," Eagleson said. "We’ve been looking for an ally, we’ve been looking for a partner, and we thought we found that with the PG."

Eagleson was 15 years old when his father Bruce was killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

He’s spent decades seeking justice.

"And that path has continually brought us back to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Eagleson said.

When LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, Eagleson reached out to the tour to connect over what he described as a shared enemy. For about a year, 9/11 families and the PGA Tour shared a similar message.

"All last year the PGA Tour was using our talking points, they were using our blood, sweat and tears, our pain and our agony," Eagleson said. "To wake up one morning and find out none of that meant anything to them, it felt like a kick in the gut."

Now the families and lawmakers want answers.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is leading a probe into the merger.

"We’re going to shine a light on this takeover. What went into it, who was responsible, what improper conduct may have been involved along with violations of law," Blumenthal said.

Calling for records and documents into how it happened.

"The Saudis have been very explicit about their strategic objective in investing in sports which is essentially sports washing," Blumenthal said.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour will be at center stage in Connecticut this week.

The Travelers Championship in Cromwell begins Thursday.

In response to the merger, the Travelers Championship shared a statement that reads:



"The PGA TOUR’s recent announcement is certainly significant, and while there are still a lot of unknowns, we’re hopeful that it will lead to a positive experience for all. Beyond that, there’s not much we can say, as we are still learning more about what this will mean for everyone involved. Right now, our focus is on delivering another world-class tournament for the best golfers and fans on TOUR, generating millions of dollars for charity and providing a substantial economic boost for the local economy."

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.