Jam-packed 2023 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am lineup announced

The celebrity pro-am runs on Wednesday, June 21.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The 2023 Travelers Championship has announced its jam-packed lineup for the Celebrity Pro-Am field taking place on Wednesday, June 21 in Cromwell.

Sports figures, athletes, television personalities and actors will be among those competing, including Chris Berman, Geno Auriemma and Bill Murray.

Boomer Esiason and Tiki Barber, who will be broadcasting their radio shows on WFAN that day live from TPC River Highlands, will match scorecards and compete against each other. The winner of their competition will receive money that they are collectively raising to donate to a charity of their choice.

Notables from this year's field include:

UConn Women's Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma

Legendary actor Bill Murray

Legendary Giants running back and current WFAN radio show host Tiki Barber

ESPN broadcasting legend Chris Berman

Former UConn Men's Basketball Head Coach Jim Calhoun

UConn Men's Hockey Head Coach Mike Cavanaugh

UConn Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey

NBC's Dylan Dreyer

ESPN's Michael Eaves

WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason

Legendary quarterback Doug Flutie

UConn Football Head Coach Jim Mora

Former UConn quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky

CBS Sports broadcaster Nancy Stevens

Former New England Patriots Andre Tippett

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield

“Our Celebrity Pro-Am field will add to an excellent week of golf,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We’re looking forward to welcoming fans on-site starting on Wednesday and giving them a chance to watch a fun event with stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment.”

The Travelers Championship will take place June 19–25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, and spectators will be allowed on-site starting Wednesday, June 21.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

----

