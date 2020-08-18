Glastonbury BOE approves removal of Tomahawks logo and mascot from public schools

The decision was made Monday night during a special meeting.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Another Connecticut town has voted to remove its Native American themed high school mascot.

The town of Glastonbury voted to remove its Tomahawks logo from its public schools Monday night. The board cited the logo was offensive to Native Americans.

The BOE created a committee on July 24 regarding the logo. The BOE said 19 students at Glastonbury Highschool identify as Native American, and about half of those students were on the committee. Some of the 19 students said the logo and mascot did not offend them. However, many said they felt it was offensive and should be changed.

The motion was passed on August 17 by Mrs. Julie Thompson and second by Mrs. Rosemary Coggeshall.

