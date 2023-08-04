Quinnipiac men make history and win NCAA Championship

TAMPA, Fla. — The Quinnipiac Men's Hockey team has won the NCAA Championship after beating Minnesota in overtime 3-2.
The Bobcats have now captured their first championship in program history.
Full story coming soon.
