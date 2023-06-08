CIAC postpones lacrosse championship games again due to air quality

The move was announced on the organizations Twitter page

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The poor air quality has forced the CIAC to postpone high school lacrosse games leading to the championship to Friday.

The organization has already postponed the semifinal games that were originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The decision was made due to the concerns of the "high aerobic intensity nature of lacrosse."

This means the Boys and Girls Lacrosse championship games have been pushed back to Sunday and Monday. This is the new championship schedule, with all games taking place at Sacred Heart University:

Sunday June 11

Boys Class S Championship – 10:00am

Boys Class M Championship – 12:30pm

Boys Class L Championship – 3:00pm

Girls Class S Championship – 5:30pm

Monday June 12

Girls Class M Championship – 6:00pm

Girls Class L Championship – 8:00pm

The Tennis championships were also postponed Wednesday, and will be held indoors Thursday and Friday.

CIAC's championship baseball, softball and golf events, including the Golf State Open, are running as scheduled.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed the Northeast for the better part of the past week.

The CIAC has postponed this afternoon’s state tournament games due to the air quality forecast and high aerobic intensity nature of lacrosse. Tennis semifinals are also postponed for consistency. The CIAC is rescheduling games for tomorrow. Graduations and the unexpected air… pic.twitter.com/hmIpYXmXvr — CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) June 7, 2023

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.