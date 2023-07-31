Why New York Rangers must stay the course with Alexis Lafreniere

Not all first round picks are Connor Bedard. The Rangers must stay patient with Alex Lafreniere despite a slow start to his career.

NEW YORK — Sometimes first overall picks are a slam dunk, and sometimes you have to be a bit patient.

Such is the case with the New York Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere, who hasn't quite popped in his first three seasons in the NHL. His entry-level contract is up, and he's a restricted free agent without a contract for the 2023-24 season.

While some may be tempted to label him a bust and call for the Rangers to move on, Jon Chik of Locked on Rangers says the Blueshirts must stay the course.

The first and main reason is simple: the Rangers would not get fair value for Lafreniere at this point in his career.

"It would be, any way you slice it, a sell low situation if you were to move him this offseason," Chik said. "The Rangers are a win now team, and if you trade him for a draft pick or two draft picks, then it's going to be a while before any of those players help the Rangers in any meaningful way."

Lafreniere has 216 NHL games under his belt, but he'll only be 22 this season. He is yet to be featured in New York's offense, and has lacked big minutes and power play time that other top picks are afforded on less competitive teams.

He did record 16 goals and 23 assists in 81 games this past season, and will be given a fresh start of sorts with new head coach Peter Laviolette behind the bench.

Lafreniere also had a shooting percentage of 11.9 percent last season, down from his career average of 15. So, with more minutes and a similar shot rate, he could be in for a breakout in 2023-24.