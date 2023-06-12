Manchester Road Race earns World Athletics Label

The race is now listed on the organization’s 2023 World Athletics Label Road Race calendar.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Road Race has received worldwide recognition, officials announced Monday.

World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, has included Manchester’s iconic 4.748-mile Thanksgiving Day race as one of the 238 road races in the world.

“The World Athletics designation of the MRR as a Label Program Race brings status and global recognition that our race is truly one of the world’s best road races,” said Jim Harvey, the elite runner coordinator for the Manchester Road Race. “It will greatly enhance our reputation as we move forward.”

The recognition is available to officially-sanctioned road races that have taken place for at least two years in a row prior to 2023 with an anti-doping international measurement certificate in place.

“The great, hardworking athletes who come to the Manchester Road Race inspire us with their achievements,” said Matt Peak, an MRR Committee member who has coordinated drug testing for several years. “Our partnership with World Athletics allows us to uphold the integrity of the sport by deterring cheaters who would take away from that inspiration.”

The 87th Manchester Road Race will be held on November 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. The race starts and finishes on Main Street in front of the St. James Church.

