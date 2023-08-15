Registration for Manchester Road Race begins Sept. 1

This year will also once again see a virtual road race option for runners who cannot participate in person on Thanksgiving Day.

MANCHESTER, Conn — It's that time of year again!

Registration for this year's 87th Manchester Road Race (MRR) will open on Sept. 1, race organizers announced.

The iconic race takes place on Thanksgiving Day in Manchester with a 4.748-mile-long track. The entry fee for the run is $32 for runners that sign up online before Sept. 30.

“We are looking forward to another exciting, world-class road race with a large field this Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the MRR Committee. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday, and we’re urging everyone to register as soon as possible.”

After the end of the month, the entry fee will increase to $37 on Oct. 1 and then rise once more to $42 on Nov. 18.

This year will also once again see a virtual road race option for runners who cannot participate in person on Thanksgiving Day.

In 2022, the race attracted 9,641 registered runners. Weini Kelati of Flagstaff, Arizona, set the women's course record of 22:55 in 2021 and captured her second straight win in 2022 for the women's course. Conner Mantz, of Mapleton, Utah, won the men's course with a record time of 21:04.

World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, has included the MRR on its 2023 calendar of World Athletics Label Events. The MRR is one of only 238 road races in the world and 15 in the United States to receive the World Athletics Label designation, which recognizes an event’s anti-doping efforts and commitment to clean sport.

The MRR will be held at 10 a.m., Thanksgiving Day, on Nov. 23 this year. The road race is run on a loop course through the town’s central streets. It starts and finishes on Main Street in Manchester, in front of St. James Church.

