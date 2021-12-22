x
Masks required for all student-athletes regardless of vaccination status: CT DPH

The decision comes following the rapid emergence of the new highly transmissible Omicron variant, according to DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

HARTFORD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on Dec.13, 2021. *

Fully vaccinated athletes, coaches and officials in Connecticut will be required to wear masks while participating in athletic competitions, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The requirement will go into effect on Dec. 23.

CIAC

DPH previously made the assessment that student-athletes and other fully vaccinated participants would have the choice to to unmask during sports competitions.

State health officials advise all participants to continuously wear a mask over the nose and mouth during all indoor athletic activities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The new guidance is in line with neighboring states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, officials wrote in a release.

Ellington school officials call state student-athlete mask policy 'discriminatory'

