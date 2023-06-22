NBA Draft: UConn’s Jordan Hawkins drafted by New Orleans in overall No. 14 pick

Jordan Hawkins was the first Husky men’s player to be taken in the first round of the draft since James Bouknight was selected at No. 11 by Charlotte in 2021.

NEW YORK — UConn men's basketball star guard Jordan Hawkins is going to the NBA.

The 2023 NCAA national champion was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA draft, selected No. 14 overall.

"This has been the best year of my life," Hawkins told ESPN after his name was called. "I’m about to play in the NBA. It’s crazy. Not a lot can get to say that."

He is the first Husky men’s basketball player to be taken in the first round of the draft since James Bouknight was selected at No. 11 by Charlotte in 2021.

Angel Reese, who led the LSU women's basketball team to a national championship this year, gave a shoutout to her cousin Hawkins after he was selected on Thursday night.

"Proud of youuu! We in the CITYYYY," she tweeted.

Proud of youuu! We in the CITYYYY https://t.co/u5CAOaWVmW — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 23, 2023

Hawkins announced just days after helping lead UConn to the national championship in April that he would declare for the NBA Draft after two seasons in Connecticut. He made the announcement while appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today with head coach Dan Hurley.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s announcement was not much of a surprise after a stellar season at UConn.

He made the All-Tournament Team alongside teammates Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton following the national championship final. In his last season with UConn, the Gaithersburg, Maryland native averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

During the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 16.3 points and shot 50% from the 3-point line.

Hawkins is known for his ability to come off a screen and quickly release a 3-point attempt. He shot 38.8% from beyond the arc this season.

His 109 3-pointers this year are second behind Ray Allen’s 115 on UConn’s single-season list.

Hawkins’ teammates Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr. also declared for the NBA draft. Sanogo, who was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, is a second-round prospect.

