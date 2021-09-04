Holy Cross downs UConn 38-28 in FCS-FBS showdown

Return to The Rent holds no magic for Huskies.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Sophomore Matt Sluka passed for two touchdowns, ran for another and his 76-yard keeper in the fourth quarter iced Holy Cross’ 38-28 season-opening win at UConn.

Sluka passed for 123 yards and ran for 112. His long run set up Tyler Purdy’s 14-yard TD carry — his second score of the game — to give Holy Cross a 10-point lead with just over eight minutes left. The win is Holy Cross' first against an FBS opponent since 2002 (Army).

UConn returned to their home field at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season, but homefield at 'the Rent' was no advantage for the Huskies. Jack Zergiotis was 17 of 41 passing for 174 yards and three TDs. He was also picked off three times.