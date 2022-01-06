Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for fans at all future UConn home games

For the COVID tests, a negative PCR or rapid test will be accepted, but NOT a rapid test from an at-home test kit.

STORRS, Connecticut — Fans and spectators attending upcoming UConn home games will now need to show proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, the university announced Thursday.

This decision comes during a COVID-19 infection uptick across Connecticut and the nation.

All patrons, including UConn students, ages 12 and over will need to show proof of vaccination in either physical or digital form, or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours before game time.

For the COVID tests, a negative PCR or rapid test will be accepted, but NOT a rapid test from an at-home test kit. Proof of a negative test will be accepted in both physical or digital form, the university said.

Individuals who have previously received a medical or religious exemption will also need to display a negative COVID-19 test.

The new requirements will go into effect for the women's basketball game against Xavier on Saturday, Jan. 15.

For a couple of weeks now, several UConn basketball games for both the women's and men's teams have been postponed or canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn athletics program or the opponent programs.

