Empire State Building goes blue and white for UConn win

NEW YORK — The Empire State Building changed its colors on Monday night to blue and white to honor the University of Connecticut’s NCAA National Championship win over San Diego State University.

“Blue and White for the rest of the night in honor of (UConn men’s basketball team’s) National Championship victory,” the iconic New York City building’s official Twitter said sharing a photo.

Blue and White for the rest of the night in honor of @UConnMBB’s National Championship victory pic.twitter.com/94wYK3Xn35 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 4, 2023

The Huskies made their way back to the top of the college basketball world after beating San Diego State 76-59. It is UConn’s 5th national championship in the program’s history and the team’s fifth title in the last 24 years, making it the most of any men’s college basketball program in the country.

“We knew we were the best team going into the tournament and we had to play to that level,” head coach Dan Hurley said after the team’s win.

The congratulations for the team started pouring in minutes after the final whistle blew.

“So proud of this team,” Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted.

“Refused to talk about this all day… but time to start planning a parade,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted.

