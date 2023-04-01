UConn's star Adama Sanogo turning pro

Sanogo won Most Outstanding Player for the NCAA Tournament after the Huskies captured their 5th national championship in program history.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn forward Adama Sanogo announced on his Instagram that he is leaving the Huskies and entering the NBA Draft.

A report earlier in the day from Basketball Insider/Contributor Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media said Sanogio planned to make the announcement, and a few hours later he did.

In the post, Sanogo says:

"Thank you UConn. Thank you to the best fans in the country that have supported me from the first day I got to Storrs. Thank you to the incredible support and guidance from Coach Hurley and the staff. They invested the time and energy to making me a better player and person. Most importantly thank you to my family, and support system that has always allowed me to focus on reaching my dreams and have sacrificed so much for me. I am so excited for the next stop on my journey and proud to announce that I will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and will stay focused on the process and giving myself every chance possible to hear my name called. I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home."

Sanogo, who was born in Mali and played at The Patrick School in New Jersey before arriving at UConn, has said in previous interviews after the national championship victory that was still undecided. These were the 6-foot-9 star's comments as recently as last weekend's championship parade, but reports say he's made his decision to go pro.

In six tournament games, Sanogo averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, with four double-doubles.

He is now the second player from the Huskies to declare for the draft as his teammate Jordan Hawkins recently declared while on ESPN.

