Big East Basketball women's tournament to be held at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The BIG EAST Conference announced the 10,000 seat Mohegan Sun Arena will be the home of the women's basketball conference for the next three years.

The announcement was made through a press release on Tuesday afternoon. The agreement will include the 2021, 2022, and 2023 postseasons and will begin in 2021. The BIG EAST women's tournament had just finished a three-year stint at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

"We are very excited to bring one of the BIG EAST's premier competitions to Mohegan Sun Arena, a one-of-a-kind facility that has long served as one of the best women's basketball venues in the country," said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. "We are proud to welcome the Huskies and their women's basketball fans back into the BIG EAST fold, and we look forward to working with Amber Cox and her staff to deliver a memorable and first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and supporters."

UConn was readmitted into the Big East last year after leaving the conference in 2013. The women Huskies have historically dominated the tournament with winning 18 championships, their most recent coming in 2012. Before the conference realignment, the tournament was held at the XL Center in Hartford for the last ten years. DePaul has won the last BIG EAST tournaments and five of the last seven.