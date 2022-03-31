Gov. Lamont announces 'Husky Weekend' ahead of Final Four game Friday night

UConn is set to play against the Stanford Cardinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the UConn women's basketball team prepares for their Friday night Final Four game against Stanford, Gov. Ned Lamont has proclaimed this weekend "Husky Weekend."

“The Huskies have been nothing short of inspirational and I am incredibly thrilled that they will be representing Connecticut on a national stage this weekend,” Lamont said. “These student athletes have represented UConn with integrity, character, and competitive excellence both on and off the court and are inspiring many young basketball fans who want to follow in their footsteps."

He continued: "I urge all Connecticut residents to put on your blue and white and remind the nation why Connecticut is considered the college basketball capital of the world.”

UConn is set to play against the Stanford Cardinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday from Minnesota.

Husky Weekend will take place from Friday to Sunday and Lamont along with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are encouraging Connecticut residents to show off their Husky pride by wearing huskies gear, displaying UConn flags, and sporting blue and white to cheer on the team from afar.

Our beloved @UConnWBB are playing Friday in the #WFinalFour. WHEN they win, they’ll be competing to bring home their 12th NCAA title. That’s why this weekend will be Husky Weekend, and everyone in Connecticut should show their colors. #BleedBlue @UConnHuskies pic.twitter.com/WC1Fzr0Omn — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 31, 2022

“Our Huskies continue to astonish and inspire Connecticut residents each and every year,” Bysiewicz said. “Their determination and grit are second to none, and their success off the court and in the classroom is just as impressive. I know I’ll be wearing my UConn gear and I encourage everyone throughout our state to show their support with their blue and white. We wish them all the best of luck this weekend. Let’s go Huskies!”

This weekend, Paige Bueckers will be back in her home state of Minnesota, leading the Huskies into their 14th straight Final Four.

Minneapolis is the too-good-to-be-true host city for Bueckers, the smooth-shooting sophomore guard who has been working her way back from a serious midseason knee injury.

