One-On-One with UConn freshman guard Caroline Ducharme

The UConn Huskies start conference play Friday night, and even though their record stands at 3-1 on the year, the women's basketball team is still looking for on-court consistency from the reserves.

One of the biggest keys will be the play of freshman guard Caroline Ducharme.

Ducharme came to UConn highly regarded not only as the number 5 player in her class but also as Massachusetts’ two-time Gatorade player of the year.

With the fanfare that comes with UConn women's basketball and as part of a recruiting class that includes top-ranked recruit Azzi Fudd, Ducharme has flown a bit under the radar. But that’s just fine with her.

“I've always been kind of under the radar,” Ducharme said. “In high school, I've always kind of felt like I've had something to prove, definitely had a chip on my shoulder. So I'm kind of used to having that role.”

Ducharme has played in three of the Huskies' four games this year, but only got extended time against Minnesota last month when she scored four points in 12 minutes on the floor. As she adjusts to the college game, she chooses to approach things as they come.

"I think just focusing on like things I can control. And I mean, just if you focus on things you can't control then you have no control over how things go. So I think just staying locked in on things that I can control and things that I can, how I can impact and how I can benefit the game," she added.

The #2 Huskies open Big East play against Seton Hall Friday night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

