Preview: UConn takes on Stanford in Final Four

Tipoff against Stanford in Minneapolis is slated for 9:30 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — UConn's NCAA Championship journey is in the final stretch, as the Huskies gear up to play Stanford in the Final Four on Friday.

Coming off their thriller victory against NC State in the Elite Eight, the expectation now with sophomore guard Paige Bueckers playing like her former Player of the Year self is to go win their 12th title.

Bueckers spoke Thursday about how she handles the attention she receives from her play and her team.

"You don't want to be the center of attention all the time, you don't want to be the person who's getting all the accolades, all the attention in the media," said Bueckers. "We just want to win, we want to win for each other. We're super close, we never get jealous of each other, we're super selfless with all that stuff."

Twenty-seven years ago, UConn won their first NCAA Championship against Stanford in Minneapolis on a Rebecca Lobo-led Huskies squad.

UConn is 11-7 against Stanford all time and is 4-1 against Stanford in the Final Four. But, Stanford is also the defending national champion.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma spoke about what he expects from Stanford tomorrow.

"They play hard, they play together, they play positionless most of the time, they shoot the ball great every year," said Auriemma. "It's the same Stanford team that I remember 27 years ago playing right here."

Tipoff Friday is slated for 9:30 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

