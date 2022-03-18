UConn gears up for March Madness

UConn is facing Mercer University at 1 p.m. Saturday in Storrs

STORRS, Connecticut — The UConn women's basketball team was at Gampel Pavilion practicing today before the start of their journey in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies will be playing the 15-seed Mercer University tomorrow at 1 p.m. in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn is coming off their Big East Tournament Championship victory and everyone on the team is healthy, which is something that has not been true throughout the season.

Paige Bueckers is five games back from injury and has seen limited minutes since her return.

"We have a pretty good situation going right now, so how much do we want to change that," said Head Coach Geno Auriemma, "I thought she handled her role in the Big East Tournament good at some times and not good at some times."

UConn is also in a unique position where they could play their first four games in Connecticut, with the first two rounds in Storrs and the Sweet Sixteen and Elite 8 in Bridgeport.

"We try not to look too far ahead in terms of where we're gonna be at, where we're ranked at," said Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Christyn Williams said she is excited to play in front of the Connecticut crowd.

"We have some of the best fans in women's basketball, so I know they're gonna come and show, and it's just fun to play in a crowd like that, so we're grateful we've been put in a bracket like that," said Williams.

However, Auriemma said that the team can't get too ahead of themselves playing in front of a home crowd.

"If you're not careful it just seems just like another home game," said Auriemma. "So you don't get to feel that tournament experience, doesn't feel like an NCAA tournament game."

UConn's opponent Mercer is unfamiliar to the Huskies as this will be the first time the two schools have ever played each other.

