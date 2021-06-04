x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Women's Basketball

UConn guard Anna Makurat to transfer from Huskies

She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore.
Credit: AP
FILE - Connecticut's Anna Makurat plays during an NCAA college basketball game in Hartford, Conn., in this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, file photo. Makurat has decided to transfer. "We appreciate Anna for her efforts and for being a great teammate the last two seasons," coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement Tuesday, April 6, 2021. "(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer. 

The sophomore from Poland played 48 games during her two seasons with the Huskies, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists per game. 

She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore. She missed 13 games after being diagnosed in January with a stress fracture in her right leg. 

UConn finished the season 28-2, losing to Arizona in the Final Four. The Huskies have no seniors in the program and have another highly ranked recruiting class.

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM