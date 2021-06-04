UConn guard Anna Makurat to transfer from Huskies

She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn guard Anna Makurat has decided to transfer.

The sophomore from Poland played 48 games during her two seasons with the Huskies, averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists per game.

She was a member of the 2020 American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team but played in only 16 games as a sophomore. She missed 13 games after being diagnosed in January with a stress fracture in her right leg.

UConn finished the season 28-2, losing to Arizona in the Final Four. The Huskies have no seniors in the program and have another highly ranked recruiting class.

