UConn Huskies will play in home state for Sweet 16

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — The UConn Women’s basketball team made the 80 mile trip from Storrs to Bridgeport for its 28th consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.

During his 37 years on the Huskies bench, there really isn’t anything Geno Auriemma hasn’t seen, with the exception of Indiana. Saturday’s game will be the first time these teams will face each other and Auriemma has the utmost respect for that program.

“Indiana, I think gets less respect than they deserve for what they’ve done, and what they do and how they do it,” said Auriemma.

Friday afternoon, the Huskies hit the floor for a 90-minute practice as they put the finishing touches on the game plan for the Indiana Hoosiers.

While playing Indiana may be new to the Huskies and Geno, that is not the case for his graduate transfer Dorka Juhasz who spent three years at Ohio State where she had plenty of Big 10 battles with the Hoosiers and knows exactly what to expect.

“I think they are a very aggressive offensive team,” said Juhasz during media availability on Friday. “They are pretty complete so we will have to guard every single on the court.”

With 11 national titles, UConn is so steep in postseason tradition, but it’s a much different story for the Huskies opponent as Indiana has only been this far in the NCAA Tournament one other time in program history.

“They’ve (UConn) been the bar in women’s college basketball for some time,” said Indiana head coach Teri Moren. “They play pretty basketball.”

Tip-off is set for approximately 2 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

