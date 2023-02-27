UConn women’s basketball team falls in latest AP Top 25 poll

This ties the lowest ranking the Huskies have had this season.

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn women’s basketball team dropped five spots to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.

The team’s sizeable slide in the ranking comes after its upset loss to St. John’s and its close win against DePaul last Saturday.

The South Carolina Gamecocks remained at the top of the poll for a 36th consecutive week, matching Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in the history of the poll which dates back to 1976. Only UConn with 51 weeks has the longest consecutive streak atop the Top 25.

Aside from the top two teams – Indiana is at No. 2 – the rankings got a big reshuffling this week. Utah jumped up five spots to No. 3 after beating then-No. 3 Stanford to clinch a share of the Pac-12 title. It’s Utah’s best ranking ever.

The Cardinal dropped to sixth.

Meanwhile, LSU and Maryland both jumped one and two spots, respectively, to round out the top five.

Iowa dropped one spot to No. 7 while Virginia Tech jumped to No. 8. Notre Dame rounds out the rest of the top 10.

Villanova jumped four places to 11th. It's the Wildcats' best ranking since the team finished the 2003 season in the same spot. Texas made the biggest improvement, climbing seven spots to 12th.

