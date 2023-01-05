‘I need a little more time’: UConn’s Geno Auriemma to miss second-straight game due to illness

The 68-year-old coach has missed three games this season due to illness.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second game in a row due to an ongoing illness.

The school announced that Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday night and will rejoin the team at a later date.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

The 68-year-old coach has missed three games this season due to illness – two in December as well as UConn’s game against Butler on Tuesday.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties. She is 16-0 in Auriemma absences.

The Huskies starting lineup will also be different as the team is down several players including guard Carolina Ducharme, who didn't make the trip due to a concussion.

Tip-off for the UConn-Xavier game is 7 p.m.

