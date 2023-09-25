UConn's food pantry gets help from basketball star Paige Bueckers to raise awareness for food insecurity

UConn Husky Harvest has already served thousands of people in just a few months,

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut is working hard to tackle food insecurity at all of its campuses.

The Husky Harvest Food Pantry is open in Storrs and now is gaining support from basketball star, Paige Bueckers.

Husky Harvest has only been open six months and has already served thousands of students, but now is focusing on helping even more.

"There’s really no boundaries to food insecurity," said Michael White, UConn’s executive director of dining services.

Students at UConn have their plates full, thanks to the pantry.

"Times are tough, inflation is impacting a lot of people, especially the cost of goods on the shelves," said White.

A Husky Harvest Food Pantry is open at every UConn branch campus. Anyone with a school I.D. can take the donated meats, produce, snacks and toiletries.

"It really proves to us there is a need. This is a non-judgment zone, we don’t look at your economic status and judge that, we just make sure we’re here as a resource," said White.

Bueckers, who is gearing up for the upcoming season, helped to stock the shelves on Monday.

She’s partnering with the pantry and Chegg, an organization focused on food insecurity, which is giving a $50,000 donation to help expand food resources for the campus community.

"To be able to help people and help take the weight off people’s shoulders, it’s just as great if not greater than the stuff that happens on the court," said Bueckers.

The pantry is free for all students and staff and is geared towards students who live in apartments and don't have meal plans. Many say they can't afford the grocery store.

"They may not know where their next meal is coming from. They're paying for school, transportation, housing, what goes by the waste side is food," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Food Share.

As items continue to fly off the shelves, school officials are hoping to continue expanding to help as many huskies as possible.

"You’re going to see some pop-ups in different locations on campus to get to a different area," said White.

The pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Charter Oak Apartments Community Room on Mondays and Thursdays.

