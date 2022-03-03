UConn sophomore guard Nika Mühl wins Big East Defense Player of the Year

Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams made All-Big East First Team and Caroline Ducharme made All-Big East Second Team.

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn women's basketball sophomore guard Nika Mühl was voted Big East Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced on Thursday.

Mühl averaged 2.2 steals per game, which was second in the Big East and 0.6 blocks per game. She also contributed 4.3 points per game, starting in 16 of UConn's 24 total games.

Mühl was a major contributor to UConn's exemplary defensive performance all season as they allowed a Big East best 50.8 points per game from their opponents.

Villanova's junior forward Maddy Siegrist won Big East Player of the Year. Villanova's Denise Dillon also took Big East Coach of the Year.

UConn's senior forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa and senior guard Christyn Williams made All-Big East First Team.

Nelson-Ododa averaged 10 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on the season and Williams averaged 14.9 points per game with a team-high 34.8 minutes per game played.

UConn's Christyn Williams and Olivia Nelson-Ododa 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

Freshman guard Caroline Ducharme made All-Big East Second Team. Ducharme averaged 12 points on 46% shooting, 1.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Ducharme also made the All-Big East Freshman team alongside her teammate freshman guard Azzi Fudd.

Fudd's season has been shorter than expected only playing in 16 games due to her early-season foot injury, but her 13.2 points per game with a team-high 93% from free throw line was good enough to grant her this honor.

A notable exemption from this list was sophomore guard Paige Bueckers, but her injury disqualified her from an award this year as she only was able to play in eight games.

Now, the UConn women will be gearing up for Saturday, where they will be the one seed in the Big East tournament. Their opponent has not been determined yet.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.