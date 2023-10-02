Super Bowl frenzy has Connecticut grocery stores packed

The Big Y in Manchester is trying something new this year: pre-packaged wings and they’re a big hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The countdown is on. Just two days left before the big game on FOX1! One thing the Super Bowl is synonymous with is food. There’s still enough time to plan that perfect watch party with all your favorite treats.

Since the start of the pandemic, many grocers aren’t seeing the same game day rush because so many people use delivery services. Independent grocers like Big Y are investing in more prepared foods to keep things simple for customers on the move.

New Englanders like Dean Anderson of Vernon might be a little bitter that their team didn’t make it this year. But they’re still living up game day and switching up the menu. Anderson’s having friends over Sunday and cooking ziti.

“Yeah, with sausage, and meatball sliders. I can go all out," Anderson said. "I mean it’s a little work. But it’s worth it.”

Fred Walz of Windsor is looking forward to a family potluck at moms. He’s responsible for the charcuterie board and apple pie.

“The whole family doesn’t get together that often during the year, but they show up for this," Walz said.

Shelves are fully stocked at the Big Y in Manchester that’s because grocers have figured out a thing or two about Super Bowl eating habits and plan well in advance. Big Y is trying something new this year: pre-packaged wings and they’re a big hit.

“Customers with the pandemic have decided to plan ahead a little bit better than they have in the past," said Manchester Store Manager Sam Chevlier. "Wings, pizzas, sandwiches, grinders, and we make all those fresh to order, so we have all those things well in advance.”

It turns out you can even have fun and monitor your salt and sugar intake. That’s Jon Dyson’s plan.

“I had a stroke, so I have to eat right and make sure I’m taking care of myself," the West Hartford resident said. "Salmon, swordfish—that’s my favorite."

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.