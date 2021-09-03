Patrick Reed commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

The 9-time PGA TOUR winner is returning for his 10th consecutive appearance at TPC River Highlands.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Tuesday that Patrick Reed has committed to play in the 2021 tournament.

Reed joins defending champ Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who have already committed to this year's tournament held June 21–27, 2021.

Another top-10 golfer joins the player field 🙌. Welcome back @PReedGolf! Is it June yet? pic.twitter.com/CUHFHjwAdZ — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) March 9, 2021

According to tournament officials, Reed is currently No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“From winning the Masters to playing on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, Patrick has amassed an impressive golf resume, and we’re pleased to see that he’s decided to be part of our field,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “He has been loyal to our event for the last decade, and it will be great to see him once again in Cromwell.”

Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers, said he is excited to be adding another top-10 player to the field.

“Patrick fits nicely into what the tournament strives for every year: bringing together the world’s best players to be successful and generate money for local charities," he continued.

The tournament says they are working closely with state and local officials, as well as the PGA TOUR to explore the potential for having a limited number of spectators at this year’s tournament.

The safety of everyone on-site remains the top priority as the tournament and the PGA TOUR determine the best environment for players, caddies, volunteers, sponsors, media, and fans, officials said in a release. Additional information regarding fans, volunteers, and sponsors will be provided when more details are finalized.

For tournament updates, click here.

