UConn's basketball teams fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

The women's team dropped to its lowest ranking since 2007 while the men fell to No. 20.

STORRS, Connecticut — Another Monday which means brand new national polls for college basketball and both the UConn men’s and women’s teams are going in the wrong direction.

After losing to an unranked team last week, the UConn women dropped four spots to seventh in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll. This the lowest ranking for the Huskies since 2007.

Geno Auriemma’s gang recovered from their shocking loss at Georgia Tech to beat UCLA in comeback fashion over the weekend. The No. 7 Huskies are 6-2 on the season heading into a huge game against No. 6 Louisville on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

All eyes in Storrs remain on star Paige Bueckers, who may have surgery on her fractured left knee. She is expected to be out at least six to eight weeks regardless of surgery or not.

Bueckers' teammate Mir McLean announced on Monday that she is entering the transfer portal and will leave the program. Former Husky Saylor Poffenbarger also transferred earlier this semester.

On the men’s side, Dan Hurley’s Huskies split the week thus dropping to 20th in the latest AP Poll. UConn is without two starters as Tyrese Martin and Adama Sanogo heal up from injuries. Their return is unknown as of Monday.

The 20th ranked Huskies lost a tough one at West Virginia before coming up big on Sunday against St. Bonaventure.

Next up for UConn is the Big East opener against Providence on Sunday at the XL Center in Hartford for a 5:00 p.m. tip.

