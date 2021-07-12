Bristol Central’s Victor Rosa named top player in Connecticut by Gatorade

Victor Rosa, who has verbally committed to play at UConn next season, led the state in rushing with 2,728 yards and 41 total touchdowns.

BRISTOL, Conn. — As all eyes focus on the high school football state championships this Saturday, Bristol Central High School Senior Victor Rosa was honored as the state's top player by Gatorade.

Rosa, who has verbally committed to play at UConn next season, led the state in rushing with 2,728 yards and 41 total touchdowns.

He helped Bristol Central to the state quarterfinals and a final record of 9-2. Rosa also played quarterback this season and had 849 yards through the air.

The senior captain was also a force on defense. The free safety had 50 tackles, but perhaps what is most impressive: his 4.34 GPA.

Sean Pragano is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached a spragano@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.