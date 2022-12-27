Connecticut Sun name Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

Abi Olajuwon has nearly a decade of coaching experience at the collegiate level.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun announced a new assistant coach and it’s a friendly face for head coach Stephanie White.

Abi Olajuwon, who has nearly a decade of coaching experience at the collegiate level, will join White on the sideline this season. She called her new position a "dream."

"To reach the pinnacle of women’s basketball and coach some of the best players in the world is such an honor and a privilege,” she said in a statement. “I jumped at the opportunity to work with my former coach, Stephanie White, because I know her energy to win from the perspective of a player and now, as a coach.”

White was an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky when Olajuwon was picked in the 3rd round of the 2010 WNBA Draft.

“If there is one thing that is true about the Connecticut Sun, it's that the organization is putting the idea into action that once you are a part of the WNBA family, you will be taken care of. There is an investment in your success not only during your time in this league, but after you’re playing career is over,” Olajuwon said. “I am excited to be a part of this special organization and hope to facilitate great guidance to these amazing professional athletes.”

Prior to her arrival in Connecticut, Olajuwon served most recently as an assistant coach, recruiting coordinator and post coach for Texas Christian University (TCU) from 2018-2022. During her tenure, the Horned Frogs amassed a 66-55 record.

Prior to her time at TCU, Olajuwon served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Eastern Michigan Eagles and as an assistant coach at California State University, Fullerton.

As a player, Olajuwon played her rookie year with the Sky, before playing another season with the Tulsa Shock. She finished her playing career overseas.

Olajuwon had an impressive collegiate career at Oklahoma University, where she was a Big 12 Championship in 2007 and 2009 and went to two NCAA Women’s Final Fours.

Her first test with the Sun will be on May 19 against the Indianan Fever.

