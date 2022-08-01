Sky score final nine points, beat Sun 95-92 in overtime

Vandersloot scored 16 with 12 assists for the Sky. She passed Lindsay Whalen to move into third on the WNBA's career assist lead.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points, Allie Quigley hit two big shots in overtime and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 95-92 in a matchup between two of the top teams on Sunday.

Connecticut (20-10) led 92-86 after Jonquel Jones sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2:02 remaining in overtime. Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Courtney Vandersloot hit two foul shots to get Chicago (23-7) within 92-91 with 90 seconds left.

Following a Sun turnover, Emma Meesseman made a go-ahead layup with 47.3 seconds to go and Quigley scored down low with 8.1 left to cap the scoring and a 9-0 game-ending run.

Vandersloot scored 16 with 12 assists for the Sky. She passed Lindsay Whalen to move into third on the WNBA's career assist lead. The Chicago guard has 2,350 in her career now.

Quigley had 13 points and five assists, while Azura Stevens scored 12 with 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Meesseman added 10 points and five assists as all five starters scored in double figures.

DeWanna Bonner topped the Sun with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas scored 22 with eight assists and five steals. Courtney Williams had 16 points and eight boards and her basket with 15.2 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 84.

