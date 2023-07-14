Farmers seek financial relief after floodwaters damage their crops

The CT Department of Agriculture are helping farmers who have lost millions of dollars from damaged crops.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — With the recent floodwaters that have affected communities from all around, one group has been hit hard and it is local farmers.

Their crops have been destroyed which has resulted in millions of dollars lost.

"It’s nobody’s fault but it’s a real problem," said Ed Kasheta, owner of Kasheta Farms.

Kasheta joined the thousands of farmers across the state who have dealt with significant losses.

"Right now, we’ve got sod farmers who can’t get to their fields, we’ve got tobacco farmers where the hollows are all flooded," added Kasheta.

"Right now, we have about a 15 percent loss with the tobacco just drowned out," said Steve Jarmoc, owner of Jarmoc Tobacco.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said there have been 21 feet of flooding over the past couple of days which meant lots of money lost.

"We’re looking at about 2-thousand acres of crops destroyed," said CT Dept. of Ag Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt.

With now being the peak season of turning crops into money, farmers have come up with alternatives to paying off their long list of expenses that keep their farms running.

So, what does this mean for consumers?

Local farm stands will still be in business, but options will be low and patience will be needed.

"This is going to impact our farmers’ markets, our communities, we want our farmers to have products to sell," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Louis Lipton with Pleasant View Farms in Somers already came up with a backup plan.

"We’re going to have to outsource that from out of state if we can. New York State is having some of the same problems as we are," said Lipton.

Even if the crops turn out successful, farmers said they still cannot be sold.

"Once they’re underwater, we’re not going to … even if the plants survive, we’re not going to pick it now. It’s contaminated," said Jason Bordua, owner of Bordua Farms.

If you are a farmer who has been impacted, you are advised to report your losses so the state can assist you financially.

There is also CT Farm Stress Relief, a website that provides mental health resources for local farmers.

Farmers may also call or text AgriStress at 1-833-897-2474.

