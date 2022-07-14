Sikorsky delivers first of 3 CH-53K helicopters to U.S. Marine Corps

The CH-53K is the heavy-lift helicopter that will remain in production through 2032 and beyond.

STRATFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Marine Corps have a new heavy lifter at their disposal.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, delivered the CH-53K helicopter to the Marines, Thursday, ahead of schedule. This new CH-53K will become a part of six others currently in operation at the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Two others are expected to be delivered this year.

The CH-53K the only sea-based, long-range, heavy lift helicopter in production. It will provide three times the lift capability of its earlier model according to the company.

“This Connecticut-built CH-53K aircraft is a credit to our employees and their skills embracing digital tools and other advanced technologies to continue the Sikorsky legacy of building modern, safe, reliable rotorcraft,” said Bill Faulk, director of the Sikorsky CH-53K program.

The helicopter is built in what Sikorsky calls their digital factory. The process means everything from work instructions to maintenance manuals, are based on the helicopter’s single, continuous data thread that stays consistent from initial design all the way through delivery.

The CH-53K will also support the U.S. Marine Corps in heavy-lift assault transport of armored vehicles, equipment and personnel.

Marines will learn how to fly the CH-53K using a variety of training devices created by Sikorsky. Pilots will complete hands-on training in a virtual environment in the Containerized Flight Training Device.

“This helicopter is a much safer aircraft because it can maneuver in low visibility environments,” said Lt. Gen. Mark R. Wise, Deputy Commandant for Aviation.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation in May aimed at keeping jobs and facilities for Sikorsky Aircraft in the state.

The 20-year agreement trades tax offsets and credits for guarantees that if Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky's parent company, secures federal contracts for new helicopter programs, the production work on those new lines will occur in Connecticut.

The agreement also calls for Sikorsky’s headquarters to remain in Stratford and keep more than 7,000 direct jobs at its state facilities, located in Stratford, Bridgeport, Shelton, North Haven, and Trumbull. The agreement provides up to $75 million in sales and uses tax offset and tax credits.

The CH-53K is the heavy-lift helicopter that will remain in production through 2032 and beyond.

