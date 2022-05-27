Drivers' Memorial Day plans not impacted by rising gas prices

Millions of Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend this year, and according to AAA, rising gas prices are not deterring their plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — As gas prices continue to skyrocket, the decision to travel for Memorial Day weekend is a little more challenging this year.

FOX61 received a mixture of responses from drivers.

Some said they will continue to travel while others admitted they are staying local to save a few bucks.

According to AAA, millions are people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.

Nearly 35-million people will travel by car which remains a popular choice and more than three million will fly by plane.

Those who have chosen to travel by bus, train or cruise ship have also tripled from last year's level.

The national gas average now stands at $4.59 while Connecticut has surpassed that, standing at $4.67.

"I think I would travel a lot more. Like me and my friends are planning a trip to New York and we kind of have to plan around cars and stuff a lot more than we normally would've because of the gas prices so I would say that's a bit of a factor," said David Cabeciras of Canton.

"You know, I don't really give it much thought. It is what it is. What am I going to do?" said Annette Santini of West Hartford.

Overall, most people said gas prices are not playing a factor in their Memorial Day plans or everyday life because they have been stuck inside for the past two years from the pandemic.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.