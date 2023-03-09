3 taken to hospital after overturned tanker catches fire on I-84 in Manchester

The highway has been shut down starting on Exit 59 and alternate route are advised.

MANCHESTER, Conn — An overturned tanker caught fire on Interstate 84 East near Exit 60 in Manchester on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer and arrived on the scene to find the truck on fire.

Fire crews put out the large fire on the rolled-over tanker, which was carrying 8,300 gallons of gasoline, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Three people, the truck driver and two people in the car, have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The eastbound side of the highway has two right lanes closed between Exit 59 and 60, as of Monday morning.

Glastonbury Fire Department, DEEP Connecticut State Police, and DOT also responded to the fiery crash.

