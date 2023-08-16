How wet has this summer been in New England?

There are still more than two weeks left in August, but the rain totals this summer are impressive.

HARTFORD, Conn — It's been a summer of rain in the northeast.

In the Hartford area, records date back 119 years and are now kept at Bradley International Airport. Since June 1, 17.59 inches of rain have fallen. That ranks 13th wettest and is much above the summer average of 12.66 inches.

Many of the years in the top ten included tropical systems, which are usually the biggest rain producers in the summer months. This summer has been an outlier, as much of the rain has come from soaking thunderstorms, enhanced by the humid air.

For example, the wettest summer of 1955 included hurricanes Connie and Diane in the month of August, which produced prolific flooding in the northeast. More recently, 2021 included rainfall from Elsa, Fred, Henri, and Ida, with more than 21 inches of rain in the Hartford area.

The highest totals in Connecticut have been in the northern parts of the state. Thanks to the many reliable CoCoRaHS observers across the state for diligently recording rainfall each day.

The impressive rainfall hasn't been limited to Connecticut.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, rainfall is more than 9 inches above average this summer. Albany and Syracuse, New York are both running more than 6 inches above average as well. Closer to New York City, there has not been quite as much rain.

Another way to look at this is the number of flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

In Connecticut, there have been 30 issued since June 1, which is the second most in more than 20 years.

