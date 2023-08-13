Funnel cloud spotted in Litchfield County Saturday

Dale Barchi spotted what appeared to be a rotating funnel cloud, illuminated by the lightning in the storm.

ROXBURY, Conn — As severe thunderstorms moved through western Connecticut Saturday night, producing damaging wind gusts, prolific lightning and heavy rain, one storm caught the eye of spotters in Litchfield County.

Around 9 p.m., Dale Barchi spotted what appeared to be a rotating funnel cloud, illuminated by the lightning in the storm.

This was spotted from Town Line Road in Roxbury, near the border with Bridgewater, looking south.

At the same time, Doppler radar was showing an area of rotation within the line of storms, passing through the same area.

Appears there was a funnel cloud or possible tornado in Litchfield County near the Roxbury/Bridgewater line around 9:00 Saturday night. These are screenshots of videos taken from Town Line Road, looking south, when and where there was clear rotation on the radar. pic.twitter.com/DRSa8AVt1K — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) August 13, 2023

According to Barchi, this was passing over a cow farm, with very few buildings or structures in its possible path. He returned Sunday morning and could not find any clear damage, other than some limbs and leaves downed by the storm.

This video shows it illuminated by lightning. According to Dale Barchi who took this video, this in a cow field, and going back this morning he did not find any clear damage, other than some limbs and leaves down. @NWSAlbany pic.twitter.com/TbAg1plPZ4 — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) August 13, 2023

The National Weather Service in Albany said while the video is impressive, it must not have touched down since no damage was reported.

This is a fairly rural area, so if there was any damage, it's possible it was in the middle of a forest or field where it would go unnoticed.

