Funnel cloud spotted in Litchfield County Saturday

ROXBURY, Conn — As severe thunderstorms moved through western Connecticut Saturday night, producing damaging wind gusts, prolific lightning and heavy rain, one storm caught the eye of spotters in Litchfield County.
Around 9 p.m., Dale Barchi spotted what appeared to be a rotating funnel cloud, illuminated by the lightning in the storm.
This was spotted from Town Line Road in Roxbury, near the border with Bridgewater, looking south.
At the same time, Doppler radar was showing an area of rotation within the line of storms, passing through the same area.
According to Barchi, this was passing over a cow farm, with very few buildings or structures in its possible path. He returned Sunday morning and could not find any clear damage, other than some limbs and leaves downed by the storm.
The National Weather Service in Albany said while the video is impressive, it must not have touched down since no damage was reported.
This is a fairly rural area, so if there was any damage, it's possible it was in the middle of a forest or field where it would go unnoticed.
Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
